Antifa can be regularly relied upon to pick on those who are unable to defend themselves.

Whether it be elderly citizens, innocent protesters or local business owners, typically, Antifa isn’t met with much resistance.

Well, that story changed on Saturday when a group of Antifa extremists made a big mistake.

This time, they attempted to victimize a group that had no qualms about fighting back.

Breaking: #Antifa have called off their attack on the Honky Tonk Bar in Salem, Ore. after being met by group who was prepared for them. Antifa are calling for reinforcements to instead go to Gladstone, Ore. where they’re planning another attack. https://t.co/Rmlt9wK7BV pic.twitter.com/VxPvmX9N8z — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2022

According to The Post Millenial, members of Antifa attempted to shut down Honky Tonk Bar in Salem, Oregon, through the use of a “direct action.”

This was indeed a band of dangerous people.

One member of the Antifa crowd was Clifford Eiffler-Rodriguez, a man “previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a female police officer at a violent Salem protest on Aug. 10, 2021, when Antifa gathered to attack participants of a street church protest outside Planned Parenthood,” The Post Millenial reported.

However, the crowd at Honky Tonk was a bit rougher than the pro-life activists one would find in a church congregation.

The bar is known for being frequented by bikers.

When the Antifa member’s “direct action” began, many such bikers came out to greet the masked Antifa members.

The exchange ended with an embarrassing defeat.

The Post Millenial’s editor-at-large, Andy Ngo, posted a video of the exchange on his Twitter account.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

They got owned. More video coming later, cheers! pic.twitter.com/jBprKNJizh — Amy From Yoga Class (@AmyFromYoga) July 16, 2022

If you kick enough hornets’ nests, eventually you’re going to get stung.

Antifa learned that the hard way.

Unfortunately for the far-left extremists, this exchange may not be the end of their trouble.

Various Oregon-based motorcycle clubs are now teaming up against the group.

“The confrontation appears to have now ignited a feud between Antifa and members of various Oregon motorcycle clubs,” The Post Millenial reported.

Hopefully, these guys will think twice before taking on another biker bar.

