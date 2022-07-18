Share
Commentary

Antifa in Full Retreat After Plan to Attack Honky Tonk Bar Goes Sideways When Bikers Roll Up

 By Michael Austin  July 18, 2022 at 12:28pm
Antifa can be regularly relied upon to pick on those who are unable to defend themselves.

Whether it be elderly citizens, innocent protesters or local business owners, typically, Antifa isn’t met with much resistance.

Well, that story changed on Saturday when a group of Antifa extremists made a big mistake.

This time, they attempted to victimize a group that had no qualms about fighting back.

According to The Post Millenial, members of Antifa attempted to shut down Honky Tonk Bar in Salem, Oregon, through the use of a “direct action.”

This was indeed a band of dangerous people.

One member of the Antifa crowd was Clifford Eiffler-Rodriguez, a man “previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a female police officer at a violent Salem protest on Aug. 10, 2021, when Antifa gathered to attack participants of a street church protest outside Planned Parenthood,” The Post Millenial reported.

However, the crowd at Honky Tonk was a bit rougher than the pro-life activists one would find in a church congregation.

The bar is known for being frequented by bikers.

When the Antifa member’s “direct action” began, many such bikers came out to greet the masked Antifa members.

The exchange ended with an embarrassing defeat.

The Post Millenial’s editor-at-large, Andy Ngo, posted a video of the exchange on his Twitter account.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

If you kick enough hornets’ nests, eventually you’re going to get stung.

Antifa learned that the hard way.

Unfortunately for the far-left extremists, this exchange may not be the end of their trouble.

Various Oregon-based motorcycle clubs are now teaming up against the group.

“The confrontation appears to have now ignited a feud between Antifa and members of various Oregon motorcycle clubs,” The Post Millenial reported.

Hopefully, these guys will think twice before taking on another biker bar.

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




