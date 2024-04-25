Hilarious: Anti-Israel Protesters at Harvard Struck by 2 A.M. Sprinklers During Very Cold Night

If the 1930s taught us anything, it’s that hate is like a sickness, attacking minds unused to critical thinking and healthy skepticism with the ease of a superbug.

And no one is less used to critical reasoning or basic life skills than Harvard’s $79,500-a-year students.

For instance, if you’re going to camp out overnight in your university’s yard in freezing temperatures, you might want to find out what time the sprinklers come on.

Students sleeping in an anti-Israel tent encampment on the Harvard campus got a cold shower of reality when the university’s sprinkler system went off early Thursday morning, according to The New York Post.

The students were part of demonstrations that began at Columbia University in New York City last week and then spread to other prestigious schools like MIT, Harvard, Emerson College and Brown University, according to The Associated Press.

At 2:30 am, as the temperature dipped to 36 degrees Fahrenheit, the yard sprinklers came on near University Hall just outside the protester shantytown boundaries, the Harvard student newspaper The Crimson reported.

At 3:50 am, the Crimson reported, “A sprinkler has turned on within the encampment, in the middle of the tents. A protester covered it immediately with a bucket, and is now seated on the bucket as a puddle forms around it.”

One protester was heard saying, “Yellow team needs to come now,” to someone on the phone.

Apparently, Yellow Team did not arrive.

At 4:05 a.m., “Two more sprinklers turned on at the edge of the encampment near Massachusetts Hall. The sprinklers began to hit tents on the edge of the camp before protesters rushed over to [cover] the sprinklers with buckets and sit on them,” The Crimson reported.

Social media users had some clever quips to summarize the hilarious situation.

“Snowflakes gonna melt,” one X user wrote.

Snowflakes gonna melt — shazzie 🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️ (@shazzie555) April 25, 2024

“From the river to the sea, enjoy the sprinklers set off on thee,” another tweet read.

From the river to the sea, enjoy the sprinklers set off on thee — Yansam305 (@YanSam305) April 25, 2024

“Green grass matters,” another X user wrote, a swipe at the Black Lives Matter slogan.

Green grass matters. — Derrick Smith (@1ImperialStout) April 25, 2024

While reading about hate-promoting protesters having some cold water poured on their anti-Semitism is undeniably funny, it will not, unfortunately, douse the fire of hate spreading across college campuses.

That fire is still growing, spreading seeds of genocide in its wake.

Activists at Harvard set up identical tents as they occupy the universities campus. Who could be funding and organizing all of the identical tents that are being used at campus protests across America? pic.twitter.com/TrDS0KvaJd — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 24, 2024



So far, as The Crimson reported, ” the biggest threat to [the protesters’] stay has not come from administrators or Harvard University police officers, but the Yard’s sprinklers.”

It’s time for the universities to stop sitting on the fence and end the insanity.

