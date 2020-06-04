SECTIONS
AOC Breaks with Party Again, Endorses Another Primary Challenger Over Powerful Dem

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Samuel Corum / Getty ImagesRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published June 4, 2020 at 12:47pm
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke from the Democratic Party establishment and endorsed fellow New York Rep. Eliot Engel’s primary challenger following Engel’s gaffe at a recent event.

Instead of supporting the incumbent Democrat, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school teacher from the Bronx.

“This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership across the country AND at the ballot box,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Jamaal has dedicated the last decade of his life serving his community as a school principal and community servant,” she added.

Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is completing his 16th term in Congress.

Despite raising about $1.6 million for his re-election campaign, according to National Review, he has faced criticism for not spending enough time in his district during the current health crisis.

At a Tuesday rally in the Bronx protesting the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes during an arrest, Engel asked Bronx borough president Ruben Diaz Jr. if he could address the crowd.

Do you think AOC's endorsement will help Engel's challenger?

When Diaz informed him that there were too many people already scheduled to speak, Engel was caught on a hot mic saying that he “wouldn’t care” to speak if it hadn’t been an election year.

“If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care,” Engel said.

He later addressed the blowback he received following his comments.

“In the context of running for re-election, I thought it was important for people to know where I stand, that’s why I asked to speak,” he told NY1 reporter Emily Ngo.

“Of course I care deeply about what’s happening in this country, that’s what I wanted to convey. I love the Bronx, grew up in the Bronx and lived here all my life,” he said. “I would not have tried to impose on the Borough president if I didn’t think it was important.”

Ocasio-Cortez launched the Courage to Change PAC earlier this year to help progressive candidates in elections, which was seen as a threat by establishment Democrats, Fox News reported.

“Contributions will be used to make early investments in progressive challengers that can even the playing field against established incumbents, and bolster progressive leaders in Congress who take difficult but righteous stands,” the political action committee’s website reads.

“All endorsees will embody the ideals of racial, social, economic, and environmental justice.”

Erin Coates
