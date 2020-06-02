SECTIONS
Tiger Woods Criticized for Not Toeing the Black Lives Matter Line in George Floyd Response

By Erin Coates
Published June 2, 2020 at 9:10am
Tiger Woods was quickly criticized after he broke his silence about the death of George Floyd and released a statement Monday evening on Twitter.

The 44-year-old golfer said that his “heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now.

“I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement,” Woods said.

“They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force.”

He added that he learned from the Los Angeles riots in 1992 that education is the best way to move forward.

“We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in,” Woods wrote.

“I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”

Fans and other Twitter users were quick to criticize his statement.

“Soft. You golf with the guy who is declaring war on his citizens for standing up for a cause,” one user wrote. “The @PGATOUR should be ashamed as well for promoting his golf courses.”

Another added: “As a fan this statement is very disappointing. How can we have an honest conversation when you’re not even being honest.”

Other users expressed similar sentiments:

Woods joined the growing list of athletes who have expressed their thoughts on Floyd’s death and the protests.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” Michael Jordan said in a statement.

“Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”

Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James have also released statements or written about the situation.

