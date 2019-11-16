SECTIONS
AOC Calls for Resignation of Jewish 'White Supremacist' Stephen Miller

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during the Climate Crisis Summit before introducing Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at Drake University on Nov. 9, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.Stephen Maturen / Getty ImagesRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during the Climate Crisis Summit before introducing Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at Drake University on Nov. 9, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

By Jack Davis
Published November 16, 2019 at 10:57am
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is demanding the resignation of White House aide Stephen Miller on the strength of a report that claims Miller is a “white nationalist” based on emails from 2015 and 2016.

“Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist. He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

After a day went by with no visible results from her demand, she repeated it.

“Stephen Miller must resign. Now. Each day we allow a white nationalist to be in charge of US immigration policy is a day where thousands of children & families lives are in danger. This year alone, under Miller’s direction, the US has put almost 70,000 children in custody,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

The latest accusation against Miller was also shared by Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.

The basis for the claims is a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center that claimed leaked emails from Miller to the news site Breitbart during 2015 and 2016 “promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement downplaying any significance Democrats found in the report, according to ABC News.

“The SPLC … is an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization that has recently been forced — to its great humiliation — to issue a major retraction for other wholly-fabricated accusations,” Grisham said.

The SPLC “libels, slanders and defames conservatives for a living and in fact is a discredited, debunked far-left smear organization that has even recently been forced to pay someone $4 million for defamation,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told The New York Times.

Gidley was likely referencing the recently settled defamation suit for $3.4 million filed by Maajid Nawaz whose advocacy organization had been labeled an “Ant-Muslim Extremist” group by the SPLC.

Gidley said anti-Semitism was linked to the criticism of Miller.

“I work with Stephen,” Gidley said. “I know Stephen. He loves this country and hates bigotry in all forms — and it concerns me as to why so many on the left consistently attack Jewish members of this administration.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
