AOC Calls for Resignation of Jewish 'White Supremacist' Stephen Miller

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is demanding the resignation of White House aide Stephen Miller on the strength of a report that claims Miller is a “white nationalist” based on emails from 2015 and 2016.

“Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist. He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist. He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now. https://t.co/hwjy1xl6D4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2019

After a day went by with no visible results from her demand, she repeated it.

“Stephen Miller must resign. Now. Each day we allow a white nationalist to be in charge of US immigration policy is a day where thousands of children & families lives are in danger. This year alone, under Miller’s direction, the US has put almost 70,000 children in custody,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Stephen Miller must resign. Now. Each day we allow a white nationalist to be in charge of US immigration policy is a day where thousands of children & families lives are in danger. This year alone, under Miller’s direction, the US has put almost 70,000 children in custody. https://t.co/CzvkN7j3mW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 13, 2019

The latest accusation against Miller was also shared by Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.

As I said earlier this year: Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. And now we have the emails to prove it. This type of racism and hatred has no place in our government. Miller needs to step down. Now. https://t.co/cvmOXcjAeo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 12, 2019

Three headlines: 1. The US held a record number of migrant children in custody in 2019. https://t.co/xnjQQhsrOH 2. Hate crimes hit a 16-year high in 2018. https://t.co/AB1AGDVWNf 3. One of the president’s senior advisors is an avowed white supremacist. https://t.co/zu9k6rrgiM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 13, 2019

The basis for the claims is a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center that claimed leaked emails from Miller to the news site Breitbart during 2015 and 2016 “promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement downplaying any significance Democrats found in the report, according to ABC News.

“The SPLC … is an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization that has recently been forced — to its great humiliation — to issue a major retraction for other wholly-fabricated accusations,” Grisham said.

The SPLC “libels, slanders and defames conservatives for a living and in fact is a discredited, debunked far-left smear organization that has even recently been forced to pay someone $4 million for defamation,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told The New York Times.

Gidley was likely referencing the recently settled defamation suit for $3.4 million filed by Maajid Nawaz whose advocacy organization had been labeled an “Ant-Muslim Extremist” group by the SPLC.

Gidley said anti-Semitism was linked to the criticism of Miller.

“I work with Stephen,” Gidley said. “I know Stephen. He loves this country and hates bigotry in all forms — and it concerns me as to why so many on the left consistently attack Jewish members of this administration.”

