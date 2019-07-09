AOC Hits Kellyanne with Surprise ‘Sexist’ Accusation

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York blasted counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, insinuating that the White House aide had made a “sexist” comment.

During an appearance earlier in the day on Fox News, Conway took note of a “huge catfight” between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and four progressive freshman congresswoman: Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachsetts.

“Those four female Democrats that Nancy Pelosi is brushing back, I think they are all freshman members,” Conway said, according to the New York Post. “A major ‘meow moment’ — brushing back in a huge catfight, really ridiculing them — and they voted against the Democratic aid package.”

Conway was referring to a Pelosi-supported spending bill that allocated $4.6 billion to address the humanitarian crisis on America’s southern border.

The four freshman lawmakers noted above refused to back the bill.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, Conway used a “sexist term.”

“‘Catfight’ is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“The reason they find it so novel &exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy,” she added.

The “catfight” Conway was referring to started when Pelosi, in an interview with The New York Times published Saturday, took a shot at Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got,” Pelosi said.

Ocasio-Cortez reponded via Twitter on Saturday night.

“I find it strange when members act as though social media isn’t important,” she said.

“They set millions of [dollars] on [fire] to run TV ads so people can see their message. I haven’t dialed for dollars *once* this year, & have more time to do my actual job.”

“Yet we’d rather campaign like it’s 2008,” Ocasio-Cortex concluded.

