Suspected Memphis Shooter Ezekiel Kelly Should Still Be in Jail, But Was Given an Especially Early Release

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2022 at 6:39am
The 19-year-old repeat offender charged in a shooting spree that left four dead and three wounded wounded in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday had been released from prison early in March.

Police said Ezekiel Kelly led them on a chase in two states after the shootings, one of which he streamed on Facebook, according to CNN.

In 2020, when Kelly was 17, he faced two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to The New York Times,

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said although Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison after a 2021 plea of guilty to a charge of aggravated assault, the Times reported. The sentence would have kept Kelly in jail through June 2024, but he only served 11 months and was set free in March.

“If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive,” Strickland said at a news conference Wednesday, according to the Times.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said the spree for which Kelly is now charged included eight crime scenes across the city of Memphis, according to Newsweek.

Kelly was a suspect in the 1 a.m. shooting that left a man dead in a driveway. More shootings took place after 4 p.m.

One shooting took place at about 6 p.m. at an AutoZone store, where Kelly was recording himself on Facebook Live, according to WREG-TV.

The video showed Kelly exiting his car, entering the store and firing shots. The video has since been removed. According to The New York Times, the man shot there is in critical condition.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a woman was shot dead during a carjacking that is linked to Kelly.

During the hunt for Kelly, police advised Memphis residents not to leave their homes unless travel was essential.

Kelly was arrested at about 9 p.m. after a crash during a chase that began in Southaven, Missisippi, after a carjacking, CNN reported.

The incident is the lates in a series of high-profile crimes in Memphis.

On Aug. 31, a mom and baby were kidnapped at a Target store in Memphis and then released after the woman was robbed. On Friday, pre-school teacher Eliza Fletcher was abducted during a morning jog. Her body was found Monday.

“This is no way for us to live, and it is not acceptable,”  Strickland said at Wednesday’s news conference, according to The Washington Post,

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation