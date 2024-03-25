AOC Slams Prominent Democratic Strategist Who Complained That 'There Are Too Many Preachy Females' in the Party
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York lashed out at veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on social media on Sunday after he said his party is filled with too many “preachy females.”
The 79-year-old political operative made the comments during an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday.
At one point in the lengthy discussion, Carville offered a blunt assessment of President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects and said the Democratic Party is alienating potential voters.
“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females,” he said.
“‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’
“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”
Ocasio-Cortez took exception to those remarks on X.
She shared an article from The Hill about Carville’s comments and attacked the architect of Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign.
“Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space,” the congresswoman sarcastically sniped.
Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space https://t.co/XJDzqoiKFt
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2024
Ocasio-Cortez’s replies were full of people saying she is exactly the kind of person Carville was referring to.
He definitely meant you
— One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 24, 2024
How did you know he was talking about you lol
— Sri Harsha (@X___PB) March 24, 2024
And…..she walked right into it.
— Forsyth County Republican Party (@FCNCGOP) March 24, 2024
Your man-hater routine is still super cutting-edge. 🙄
— Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) March 24, 2024
Elsewhere in the New York Times interview, Carville said voters’ concerns about Biden’s age are valid, but he defended the president as an antidote to the “preachy females” phenomenon he described.
“I actually like Biden,” Carville said. “He’s a tenacious guy that’s had a real life. He’s a state school guy. He doesn’t have an iota of elitism. He doesn’t even know what ‘woke’ is.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.