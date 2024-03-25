Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York lashed out at veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on social media on Sunday after he said his party is filled with too many “preachy females.”

The 79-year-old political operative made the comments during an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday.

At one point in the lengthy discussion, Carville offered a blunt assessment of President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects and said the Democratic Party is alienating potential voters.

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females,” he said.

“‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’

“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”

Ocasio-Cortez took exception to those remarks on X.

She shared an article from The Hill about Carville’s comments and attacked the architect of Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign.

“Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space,” the congresswoman sarcastically sniped.

Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space https://t.co/XJDzqoiKFt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2024

Ocasio-Cortez’s replies were full of people saying she is exactly the kind of person Carville was referring to.

He definitely meant you — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 24, 2024

How did you know he was talking about you lol — Sri Harsha (@X___PB) March 24, 2024

And…..she walked right into it. — Forsyth County Republican Party (@FCNCGOP) March 24, 2024

Your man-hater routine is still super cutting-edge. 🙄 — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) March 24, 2024



Elsewhere in the New York Times interview, Carville said voters’ concerns about Biden’s age are valid, but he defended the president as an antidote to the “preachy females” phenomenon he described.

“I actually like Biden,” Carville said. “He’s a tenacious guy that’s had a real life. He’s a state school guy. He doesn’t have an iota of elitism. He doesn’t even know what ‘woke’ is.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.