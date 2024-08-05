AOC and Her 'Squad' Hit with Class Action Lawsuit from Angry College Students

Claiming that their anti-Israel rhetoric lit the fuse that convulsed Columbia University this spring, five Columbia students are suing a collection of far-left lawmakers over their support for anti-Semitic encampments at the college.

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and fellow progressive “squad” members Reps. Jamal Bowman of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota were named in the lawsuit as well as several anti-Israel organizations, according to Fox News.

“The Gaza Encampment was extreme and outrageous conduct. It was illegal. It violated university rules. Its occupants harassed, followed, physically blocked, intimidated, and bullied Jewish students,” the lawsuit reads.

“During the protests, I witnessed numerous offensive and antisemitic signs and messages, including antisemitic skunk posters with the Star of David,” a student identified in the lawsuit as “Tim Doe” said, according to the New York Post.

“In one instance, I was walking with my non-Jewish friends when I was singled out because I was wearing my yarmulke. A leader of the pro-Palestinian protest approached our group and confronted me. He singled me out, yelling that I needed to move, and when I refused, he began to shove me out of the way,” he said.

A student identified as “Eric Doe,” said in the suit that he “felt like he was living under an ominous cloud of doubt and uncertainty as he waited for the protestors or administration’s next move that would further impact his studies and life on campus.”

“Michael Doe,” a sophomore said that during the pro-Hamas protests, he was told, “Keep walking Zionist” and was followed and screamed at by anti-Israel protesters.

“In a civilized community, one does not call for the obliteration of a major metropolitan area, praise terrorists, or threaten death and destruction upon our classmates and their families, friends, and coreligionists,” the lawsuit said.

“Those were real damages sustained by the 36,000 students at Columbia who chose to obey university rules, go to class, and pursue their education, only to be frustrated at the finish line by the … acts of their classmates and professors, with the assistance and encouragement of outside activists,” the lawsuit said.

Will this class-action lawsuit be successful? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

At the time, the protests were supported by Ocasio-Cortez and Omar.

“It is especially important that we remember the power of young people shaping this country today, of all days, as we once again witness the leadership of those peaceful student-led protests on campuses like Columbia, Yale, Berkeley and many others,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said in April, according to The National Desk.

At one point in the protests, Omar suggested some Jewish students were ”pro-genocide,” according to The New York Times.

In June, Columbia settled a lawsuit with a Jewish student who sued on behalf of students who were forced to attend classes online because the college stopped in-person learning during the protests, according to The Washington Post.

As part of that agreement agreed to ensure safe passage for students that could include giving students 24-hour security escorts if needed and allowing students facing threats alternative ways of coming and going from campus.

“We think peaceful protest is a constructive way to solve situations,” Jay Edelson, an attorney for the plaintiff, said.

He said this spring, extremists on campuses tried to “push out, figuratively and literally, people who they deem are on the wrong side.”

He said in the settlement, “students have a focused security monitor who’s going to be able to serve as the eyes, ears and voice for anyone on campus who feels unsafe.

“That is a major win.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.