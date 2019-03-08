SECTIONS
10 Things to Know for Today

Attorney Kevin Downing walks to the microphones to speak with reporters following the sentencing of his client former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, in Alexandria, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Manafort was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians, a significant break from sentencing guidelines that called for a 20-year prison term. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 3:53am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MANAFORT SENTENCED TO 47 MONTHS IN PRISON

The former Trump campaign chairman has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians.

2. HOW THE HOUSE RESPONDED AFTER ANTI-SEMITISM DISPUTE

Divided in debate but mostly united in a final vote, the House passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry.

3. POWER OUTAGE IN VENEZUELA RAISES TENSIONS

Much of Venezuela remained engulfed by darkness amid one of the largest power outages in years as the blackout hit 22 of 23 states by some accounts.

4. WHY SUPPORT FOR MILITANTS IN PAKISTAN COMPLICATES CRACKDOWN

Many of the militant groups are popular among the poor because they operate networks of charities. Some groups have also enjoyed the support of the military and intelligence services.

5. ANALYSTS: NORMAL OPERATIONS RESTORED AT N. KOREAN LAUNCH SITE

U.S. analysts say North Korea appears to have restored normal operations at a long-range rocket launch site it had partially dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.

6. R. KELLY COULD BE LEFT WITH NOTHING AFTER MAKING MILLIONS

Tax and legal issues — including recently filed charges that he sexually abused three girls and a woman — could leave the Grammy winner with next to nothing.

7. JOE BIDEN COULD GET BOOST BY BACK TO BACK 2020 DEPARTURES

With two key rivals already getting out of the way, the former vice president has more space to court voters who could help him claim the Democratic nomination.

8. RUGGED IDITAROD HAS HIGH-TECH SUPPORT

Volunteers and race contractors monitor the progress in the 47-year-old dog race through sleds equipped with GPS trackers that allow fans to follow them online in real time and organizers to ensure no one is missing.

9. BRAZIL ARMY ACCUSED OF ATROCITIES

In a historic hearing, an indigenous tribe in the Amazon accused the Brazilian military of killing members to make way for the building of a road.

10. BUCKS PLAYER WANTS TO WORK ALONGSIDE POLICE

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown wants to work alongside law enforcement on improving practices used during arrests and stops after police used a stun gun on him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

