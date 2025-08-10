Police Mourn Beloved Detective from A&E's The First 48: 'Thank You for Your Service'

An Oklahoma police detective known for appearing on A&E’s true crime TV show “The First 48” has died.

The Tulsa Police Department published a Facebook post Monday announcing the death of John Brown.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Detective John Brown, who dedicated 35 years of his life to the Tulsa Police Department,” the notice said.

Brown “served our community with honor, integrity, and a deep commitment to justice.”

Inspired by a brother to become a police officer, Brown joined the Tulsa Police Department on Sept. 11, 1989.

He spent time in several Tulsa Police Department divisions, including burglary, robbery, patrol, and special investigations.

“His commitment to public service was recognized in 1994 when he received a Medal of Valor for his outstanding bravery while working as an undercover investigator in VICE,” according to the post.

“In 2012, he joined the Homicide Unit, where he continued to make a significant impact on our community,” the department said.

“He often shared that the most challenging yet rewarding part of a homicide investigation was ‘getting inside a killer’s mind’ to seek justice for victims,” the post said.

Brown was one of the detectives featured in “The First 48,” a true-crime reality TV series filmed in Tulsa, among other cities.

“The First 48,” according to A&E, “follows the nation’s top police departments during the critical first 48 hours of murder investigations, giving unprecedented access to crime scenes, interrogations, and forensic processing.”

The premise of the show is that if a crime is not solved in the first 48 hours, the chances of solving it are cut in half.

One of the episodes Brown appeared in was “The Code,” in Season 21, Episode 35, in which the detectives “investigated the Neighborhood Crips to solve the murder of a young man trying to leave the gang.”







Brown’s work clearly touched viewers’ hearts. One commented on that episode to remark, “I wish I had partners like Detective Brown. I’ve never met him but you can tell without a doubt that he was a great partner and great friend to others. Rest in peace brother.”

His colleagues agreed, writing that Brown’s legacy “will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.”

“Thank you for your service, Detective Brown,” the post concluded.

“You will be deeply missed.”

