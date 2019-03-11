SECTIONS
10 Things to Know for Today

Indonesian Siti Aisyah smiles after a press conference at Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 11, 2019. The Indonesian woman held two years on suspicion of killing North Korean leader's half brother Kim Jong Nam was freed from custody Monday after prosecutors unexpectedly dropped the murder charge against her. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 3:19am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 3:22am
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ETHIOPIA, CHINA GROUND BOEING JETS AMID GLOBAL MOURNING

Ethiopian Airlines grounds all of its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft and Chinese aviation officials do the same the day after a crash in Addis Ababa killed all 157 on board.

2. ‘I DIDN’T EXPECT THAT TODAY WILL BE MY FREEDOM DAY’

An Indonesian woman has been freed after a Malaysian judge threw out the murder charge against her in the killing of the Kim Jong Un’s half brother.

3. TRUMP REVIVES BORDER WALL FIGHT

The president is preparing a new budget that will seek $8.6 billion for his signature project and impose steep spending cuts to other domestic programs.

4. WHERE THERE’S A RESPITE AND HOPE

For the first time in years, Iraq is not at war. The defeat of the Islamic State group after a ruinous four-year conflict gives Baghdad a moment of peace.

5. INDICTMENTS SPOTLIGHT PRISON REHAB SCAMS

Federal prosecutors say charges in Connecticut expose shady dealings in the largely unregulated industry of “prison consultants.”

6. WHERE SOME 2020 DEMOCRATIC HOPEFULS ARE SPENDING TIME

In America’s small towns to become better-versed on rural issues and compete for votes in places that supported Trump heavily in 2016.

7. COLORADO OIL AND GAS BATTLE BOILS OVER

Frustrated residents of a Denver suburb are launching legal challenges to a state law that is forcing them to participate in an oil and gas drilling project against their wishes.

8. FED CHAIR PREACHES ‘PATIENCE’ WITH MONETARY POLICY

Jerome Powell says the central bank halted rate hikes in January because the global economy was slowing and other risks to the U.S. economy were rising.

9. ALLRED: TAPE APPEARS TO SHOW R. KELLY SEXUALLY ABUSING GIRLS

Attorney Gloria Allred says a client has turned a tape over to law enforcement that appears to feature the R&B singer sexually abusing underage girls.

10. AB GETS HIS WISH

The Steelers have an agreement to trade the prolific wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Raiders, the culmination of a messy and public divorce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

