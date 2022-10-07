Parler Share
News
This stock photo shows damaged cars after a crash.
This stock photo shows damaged cars after a crash. (Reza Estakhrain / Getty Images)

17-Year-Old's Funeral Procession Interrupted by Deadly Crash and Gunfire

 By The Associated Press and    October 7, 2022 at 10:27am
Parler Share

A funeral procession for a 17-year-old who died of a suspected drug overdose was violently interrupted by a collision that killed a 12-year-old and critically injured his 6-year-old brother, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.

Two episodes of gunfire followed the crash.

The crash came Thursday afternoon as the procession, led by a marked police cruiser, made its way through the city. One of the drivers fled on foot, authorities said, and at least one shot was fired, injuring another person.

The boys were in the same car; one was thrown from the vehicle during the crash, and the other was partially ejected, authorities said. Their mother, who was driving, was not injured.

The shot rang out seconds later, and the male driver of another vehicle in the crash fled and has not been found, authorities said. It wasn’t clear what caused the crash or who fired the shot and why.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Caught on Hot Mic Whispering Creepy Message During Tour of Hurricane Damage

Authorities said a third vehicle may also have been involved in the crash. A 19-year-old was injured in the gunfire, and investigators were trying to determine his role, if any, in the crash. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Some people in the vehicle driven by the woman had been hanging out of the windows as the car was driven erratically, witnesses said. Both cars were part of the funeral procession, authorities said.

“Horseplay” among some drivers in funeral processions in the city is not uncommon, Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said.

Tymar Allen, of Akron, was killed in the crash, while the injured 6-year-old remained hospitalized Friday. The younger child’s name and details of his injuries have not been disclosed.

It wasn’t clear whether the injured children or anyone else involved in the crash had ties to the 17-year-old for whom the procession was held.

A second shooting occurred minutes later within sight of the procession and crash, but authorities say the two shootings appear to be unrelated. More than a dozen shots were fired.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Family Gets Devastating News: Body of Man Last Seen Clinging to Tree Is Found 90 Miles Away from Where Hurricane Ian Crossed Florida
17-Year-Old's Funeral Procession Interrupted by Deadly Crash and Gunfire
NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency Over Migrants, Calls for Federal Legislation to Distribute Them Across the Country
Scenes of Horror Hit Las Vegas Strip as Man Goes on Deadly Stabbing Rampage
With Haiti Paralyzed by Protesters, Former Elections Minister Warns What the UN Might Do in the Chaos
See more...




Levin: DOJ Charging Hunter Biden with Lesser Crimes Is Setup to Go After Trump
Conservative Leader Calls Out Trudeau Right to His Face, Parliament Goes Wild: 'High-Carbon Hypocrisy'
Report: Cyber Experts Find Chinese Infiltration of US Election Software, But Things Take Sick Turn After Call from Washington FBI Office
Core 'Scooby-Doo' Character Is Now Being Portrayed as LGBT
Family Gets Devastating News: Body of Man Last Seen Clinging to Tree Is Found 90 Miles Away from Where Hurricane Ian Crossed Florida
See more...

Conversation