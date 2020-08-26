SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

4 American Troops Injured in Skirmish with Russians in Syria

American soldiers drive past an oil field in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province near the Turkish border on Aug. 4, 2020.Delil Souleiman / AFP via Getty ImagesAmerican soldiers drive past an oil field in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province near the Turkish border on Aug. 4, 2020. (Delil Souleiman / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 26, 2020 at 10:27am
P Share Print

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

One official said Russian vehicles sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle, injuring four Americans.

The official said two Russian helicopters flew above the Americans, and one of the aircraft was within about 70 feet of the vehicle.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement that a Russian vehicle struck the American vehicle near Dayrick, in northeast Syria.

“To deescalate the situation, the coalition patrol departed the area,” Ullyot said.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Reportedly Pranked Into Accepting Fake Dirt on Trump by Russians Posing as Greta Thunberg

“Unsafe and unprofessional actions like this represent a breach of deconfliction protocols, committed to by the United States and Russia in December 2019.”

While there have been several other recent incidents between the American and Russian troops in eastern Syria, officials described this one as the most serious.

U.S. troops are usually accompanied by members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Two officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the incident that were not yet made public. One official said the incident happened deep inside the eastern Syria deconfliction zone, where Russian troops generally should not be present.

Do you believe this incident was an intentional attack by Russia?

The officials said the incident is being discussed by senior officials from both countries who routinely work to prevent conflicts between troops in that area.

U.S. and Russian commanders have frequent conversations to try to avoid contact between their troops there.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone on Wednesday to Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff. No details of the conversation were provided.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Another Soldier Found Dead in Tragic Summer at Fort Hood
DOJ Delivers Nightmare News to Cuomo in Light of Nursing Home Deaths
4 American Troops Injured in Skirmish with Russians in Syria
Trump Denounces 'Anarchists and Agitators' Smashing Through Portland City Hall
Hurricane Laura Rapidly Strengthens as It Nears Landfall, Experts Fear the Worst
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×