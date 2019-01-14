4 weddings and a robbery? Hugh Grant seeks script return

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — British actor Hugh Grant has a plea for the thief who broke into his car: Please return the script that was inside.

Grant, who shot to fame in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” in 1994, tweeted about the robbery late Sunday night.

He said that in “the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script.”

There were, he added, many weeks “worth of notes and ideas.”

It is not clear what script he was working on. He asked for the script to be sent to a film company in west London.

Grant said the thief also may have taken his children’s medical cards.

Police did not immediately comment on the reported theft.

