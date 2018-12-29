American Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 36th World Cup slalom

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful female slalom skier in the 52-year history of the World Cup by winning the last race of 2018 on Saturday.

The American built on a big first-run lead to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.29 seconds and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.38 for her 36th slalom victory.

Shiffrin previously shared the record with Marlies Raich. Competing as Marlies Schild, the Austrian won 35 times before retiring in 2014.

“She is my biggest idol beside Bode Miller,” Shiffrin said. “When I was young I wanted to be the best skier in the world. I was always watching Marlies, she was a legend. To me, she is the best slalom skier. I wouldn’t be here without her. For me, she has this record for ever.”

Only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark has won more World Cup slaloms — 40, between 1974 and 1987.

TRENDING: Father of Dead Guatemalan Boy Heard Rumors They Could Cross Border Into US

By winning Saturday, Shiffrin also became the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a single calendar year, moving one victory past men’s overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who has won 14 times in 2018.

Shiffrin and Hirscher beat the four-decade-old record set by Stenmark. But while Shiffrin competed in 27 events this year, Stenmark had only 19 races to gather his total of 13 victories in 1979, when the World Cup did not yet include super-G races, parallel slaloms or city events.

The only World Cup slalom Shiffrin didn’t win in 2018 was when she failed to finish in Switzerland in January, the last event before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

In South Korea, she surprisingly missed out on a medal after placing fourth in her strongest discipline, but she quickly regained her dominance and has been unbeaten since the World Cup resumed in March.

Shiffrin has won 11 of the last 12, and 27 of the last 33 World Cup slaloms she competed in.

“It’s a little bit unbelievable, in every meaning of the word,” said the 23-year-old Shiffrin about her achievements in 2018, which included Olympic gold in giant slalom and her second straight overall World Cup title.

Shiffrin had already put her mark on Saturday’s race by building a big lead in the first run, a day after her uncharacteristic showing in the giant slalom saw her lose a first-run lead and finish fifth.

However, Friday’s result was not on her mind when she entered the start gate for Saturday’s race.

“I try not to ski for revenge because it can be a tricky balance for me. It’s better to ski for inspiration,” she said.

Shiffrin had a flawless run to lead Vlhova by 0.48 seconds and Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter of Sweden by 0.53. Fourth-placed Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished 0.96 behind and was the only other skier within a second of Shiffrin’s time.

Nina Haver-Loeseth of Norway had an awkward crash just before the end of her run, as she lost her skis and slid through several gates. She seemed to have hurt her left knee and later limped out of the finish area on ski poles.

In a tense second run on a weakened course, Hansdotter lost balance and skied out halfway down the course, before Vlhova edged Holdener to take the lead in the race.

The last starter, Shiffrin wasn’t clean and soon lost a tenth of a second on Vlhova. She gained some time again in the steep middle section to increase her lead to 0.53, enough to overcome a difficult bottom section of the Zauberberg course and earn her 51st career win.

“It was a real big fight,” Shiffrin said. “I was trying not to risk everything but make speed on every turn. It was a good fight.”

A day after celebrating her first win in giant slalom, Vlhova finished runner-up to Shiffrin in a slalom for the fifth time this season.

“The second run was a real fight. I wanted to go full gas,” the Slovakian skier said. “We have a lot of fans from Slovakia here so it’s been a real great weekend for me.”

The World Cup continues with a city event for men and women in Oslo on New Year’s Day.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.