SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on Int’l Women’s Day

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 3:34am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 3:46am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Annie Lennox has a sweet dream — that the world will embrace the term global feminism and continue to push for the advancement of women’s rights around the globe.

The iconic singer teamed with Apple Music to launch a video Thursday in support of global feminism to coincide with International Women’s Day, which is Friday.

The clip features Lennox, Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant and Grammy-winning singers Ed Sheeran, Mary J. Blige and Dua Lipa telling the story of women’s rights in the last 100 years.

Lennox says “my interest is this term ‘global feminism.” She adds, “It means that everybody can be a part of it. It isn’t saying, ‘I’m a feminist, it’s different than your feminism.’ No. It’s all part of a very mixed, diverse dialogue that will bring many people (together).”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on Int’l Women’s Day
Car bomb in Somalia’s capital kills 2 near president’s house
Response to Ebola in Congo hampered by violence, says group
German prosecutors charge couple in ricin plot
The Latest: French cardinal convicted of not reporting abuse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×