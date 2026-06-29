Fetterman Blasts His Own Party's 'Orgy of Socialism' Primary Results

The Democratic Party has become something Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania does not recognize.

“I said months ago, I said the Democratic Party is becoming an orgy of socialism. These recent elections vindicate my description,” he said, according to the New York Post.

In Tuesday’s New York City Democratic primary elections, Darializa Avila Chevalier, a darling of the rabid pro-Palestinian left, narrowly defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a five-term incumbent.

Left-wing former city Comptroller Brad Lander and state Assembly member Claire Valdez defeated centrist opponents, according to the New York Post.

All of the aforementioned candidates ran with the strong support of far-left Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Avila Chevalier and Valdez are members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Fetterman saved his bluntest criticism for Avila Chevalier.

Anti-Israel. Anti-America. Anti-Western Civilization. Why am I the only Democrat in the U.S. Senate that refuses to excuse this or defend any of those self-identified communists? pic.twitter.com/nKE3Yprp10 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 24, 2026

“Chevalier described America as a f–king disgrace. She posted ‘f–l Kamala Harris’ and posted that she forgot napkins and wiped her hands on the American flag,” he said. “She wants to abolish the border, abolish prisons. That is a deeply disturbed individual.”

“P-Hustle and Chevalier: the dirtbag left’s new power couple,” he added, using Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner’s Reddi name.

Fetterman said a party change would not mean much to him

“Even if I changed my party, my votes or views wouldn’t change,” Fetterman said. “I address this very directly. That’s the truth.”

Fetterman noted the far-left has trained its sights on politicians who embrace traditional Democratic Party values

“The kind of people they are trying to run out of office, they are just good, traditional kinds of Democrats you would expect in New York City now,” Fetterman said in a Fox News interview, according to The Hill.

“And now this has just become — really, it’s just been the dancing days of the dirtbag left. You know, some of these candidates are outrageous.

“You have candidates, they’re ‘abolish ICE,’ ‘abolish the police,’ ‘abolish the border.'”

Democrats just nominated a woman for Congress named Daraliza Avila Chevalier. She openly hates America. She said in a social media post “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.” She calls America a “F**ing disgrace.” She will be… pic.twitter.com/YVsuoUKIY7 — Ben Hart (@BenHart_Freedom) June 24, 2026

Democratic strategist James Carville said he does not want to even be in the same party as Avila Chevalier.

“I have the quote right here, I’ll get to it. She has attacked interracial relationships and the American flag. Lady, I ain’t in the same party as you. I’m sorry,” Carville said in an episode of “Politics War Room,” according to Fox News.

“I’m just not, and I actually do think it’s time for Democrats to talk ‘the S-word.’ ‘Schism.’ I really do.

“Everybody’s always said, ‘No, no, we’re coalition. We’re a big tent,’” he said. “And there’s some – there’s just some s— that I can’t be in the same tent with.”

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