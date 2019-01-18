Anthony Rapp hopes he did his part to ‘change the culture’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Anthony Rapp says he came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey because he feared assaults could “keep happening” if he said nothing.

The younger actor spoke about the incident on the red carpet for the second season of his streaming series, “Star Trek Discovery” on Thursday in New York. He says he hoped he did his part to “change the culture.”

In 2017, Rapp alleged that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance during a house party in 1986 when he was 14 and Spacey was 26.

After sexual misconduct allegations surfaced about Harvey Weinstein, Rapp came forward with his allegations, explaining: “I’m going to keep doing my best to be a part of the movement forward.”

