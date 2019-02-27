SECTIONS
AP Top 25 Podcast: Major court case could upend NCAA

Duke's Zion Williamson, right, is greeted by a teammate on the court before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 12:21pm
Modified February 27, 2019 at 2:10pm
A federal judge is soon expected to hand down a decision that could lead to sweeping changes in college sports.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports and AP’s Ralph Russo discuss the so-called Alston antitrust case against the NCAA. Plaintiffs want the courts to strike down the NCAA’s rules that prohibit schools from compensating football and basketball players beyond an athletic scholarship. Dodd and Russo explain the NCAA’s defense, the potential ramifications and how schools and conferences have been quietly preparing for the fallout.

They also discuss how Zion Williamson’s injury sparked another round of debate about paying college athletes and why, in reality, college athletes have been getting paid for years.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

