Kamala Harris Backs Out of Oscars Appearance at the Last Minute: Report

Vice President Kamala Harris was reportedly slated to attend and perhaps be a presenter at the 97th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday but was instead a no-show.

Deadline reported that “several sources” said the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee was going to attend.

“The expected attendance of the former vice president is a major factor in the added security,” a law enforcement officer told the news outlet ahead of the ceremony, which took place at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard.

However, Deadline reported that “amidst much heavier than usual security, the decision not to attend was made earlier this afternoon for a variety of reasons, we’re told.”

“We live in a new evolving security environment,” a federal official noted Sunday.

“While AMPAS [Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] did not respond earlier Sunday to request for comment from Deadline on Harris’ attendance at the Conan O’Brien hosted ceremony, an Academy source did tell us ‘not true’ about the VP coming,” Deadline stated.

Instead, former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff posted a picture on X of Harris dumping some Doritos into a bowl, captioning it, “Oscars watch party prep.”

The two have a home in the Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Oscars watch party prep. pic.twitter.com/vOU3D1jubQ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 2, 2025

Harper’s Bazaar reported regarding Harris perhaps skipping the Oscars, “It would have been a rare, ultraglamorous outing for the former U.S. vice president, who has been laying low since her 2024 presidential election loss to Donald Trump.”

The outlet pointed out that that she has been spotted attending two Broadway shows in New York recently: “A Wonderful World” and “Gypsy.”

Why Kamala Harris Skipped the 2025 Oscars https://t.co/LUGzEeUJFT — Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) March 3, 2025

Last month, Harris received the Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards.

Kamala Harris received the Chairman’s Award at #NAACPImageAwards aired on CBS: “Some see the flames on the horizon, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask, what do we do now?…This chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies… pic.twitter.com/1kGnrYdgrJ — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) February 23, 2025

She used the occasion to take a not-so-subtle shot at Trump, saying, “Some see the flames on the horizon, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask, what do we do now?”

“While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us, by we the people.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.