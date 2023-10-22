Share
News
Business

Apple iPhone Manufacturer Subject to Search by Chinese Authorities

 By The Associated Press  October 21, 2023 at 8:57pm
Share

Foxconn, a Fortune 500 company known globally for making Apple iPhones, was recently subjected to searches by Chinese tax authorities, according to local reports Sunday.

Foxconn, a Taiwanese-headquartered company officially registered as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd, had its offices in Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces searched by tax officials, according to a report in the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper.

The Ministry of Natural Resources also inspected Foxconn offices in Henan and Hubei provinces, where the company has major factories. Foxconn employs hundreds of thousands of workers across China.

The report did not provide more details about the searches, including when they occurred or what was found.

It also quoted an expert who said that “while Taiwan-funded enterprises, including Foxconn, are sharing in dividends from development and making remarkable progress in the mainland, they should also assume corresponding social responsibilities and play a positive role in promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.”

Trending:
Paramount Plays 5-Year-Old 'Yellowstone' Premiere to Fill a Time Slot, Garners Whopping 6.6 Million Viewers

Tensions have been high between China and Taiwan in recent years. China claims the democratic self-governing island of Taiwan as part of its own territory. The sides split in 1949 after a civil war and have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.

The Chinese Communist Party regularly flies fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan to enforce its stance that the island is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The tensions have occasionally spilled over into the economic realm. In recent years, China has banned pineapples, grouper fish and other agricultural products from Taiwan for import.

However, it has largely refrained from targeting Taiwanese companies that operate on the mainland.

Should America continue doing business with China?

Foxconn does the vast majority of its manufacturing in China. The company said in a statement Sunday evening that it will “actively cooperate with the relevant units on the related work and operations.”

The company’s founder, Terry Gou, announced in August that he would be running as a candidate in Taiwan’s presidential elections, which will be held early next year. He then resigned from his seat on the board of Foxconn.

Gou is seen as a China-friendly candidate whose politics mostly align with the Kuomintang, the island’s current opposition party.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




American Basketball Player Savaged Outside Polish Nightclub, Left with Fractured Eye Socket
Cops Shot, Manhunt for Police Chief's Son Underway
Kim Jong Un on Notice: Nuclear-Capable US Bomber Takes Part in First Exercise of Its Kind
Two Journalists Imprisoned in Iran for 'Collaborating with the Hostile American Government'
Chinese Coast Guard Ship Strikes Military-Run Supply Ship off Disputed Shoal
See more...

Conversation