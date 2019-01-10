Aretha Franklin biopic moves ahead with director and writer

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-gestating Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” is going ahead with stage director Liesel Tommy set to direct.

MGM announced Thursday that Tommy will helm the film, which is to star Jennifer Hudson. The “Dreamgirls” actress was cast as the late Queen of Soul in January 2018 after Franklin selected her for the role. At the time, Hudson performed a medley of Franklin’s songs at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy bash.

Callie Khouri, who penned 1991’s “Thelma & Louise,” will write the script.

Tommy was nominated for a Tony Award for directing the 2016 Broadway production of “Eclipsed” starring Lupita Nyong’o. She is also set to direct a film adaption of Trevor Noah’s autobiography.

Franklin died at the age of 76 in August from pancreatic cancer.

