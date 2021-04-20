Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

More Arrests Made as Rioters Calling for Total Abolition of Police Target Portland Businesses

×
By The Associated Press
Published April 20, 2021 at 12:03am
Mewe Share P Share

People in a crowd calling for the abolition of police broke windows as they marched in Portland on Monday night, hours after authorities said that a man who was fatally shot by an officer in a city park last week had an orange-tipped replica gun.

The Portland Police Bureau said on Twitter late Monday it had made two arrests for criminal mischief after declaring the assembly of about 80 people in northeast Portland unlawful.

Windows were broken at a bank, a fast-food restaurant, a grocery store and at a Boys and Girls Club, the department said.

TRENDING: Military Junta Reportedly Seizes George Soros Foundation's Bank Accounts

The riot followed the police killing on Friday of Robert Douglas Delgado, 46, who had reportedly been acting like a cowboy and doing “quick-draws” with what appeared to be a handgun in Lents Park. Delgado’s gun turned out to be a replica with an orange tip.

The police investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd of “fairly aggressive people” who showed up at the park after the shooting.

Rioters that night broke windows, burglarized businesses and set fires, and police made four arrests.

Portland has been the scene of regular protests and riots, many involving violent clashes between officers and agitators, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

There were demonstrations for more than 100 straight days last summer, and earlier last week, a crowd set a fire outside the city’s police union headquarters following recent fatal police shootings in Chicago and Minneapolis.

Portland police on Monday issued a timeline of events as well as dispatch audio around the time of Delgado’s shooting. The first officer arrived at 9:36 a.m. with others arriving shortly after, and within about four minutes officers reported Delgado had been shot and was down.

Police haven’t said what happened before he was shot. Delgado was shot by officer Zachary DeLong from about 90 feet away, police said, while two officers fired a 40mm device that shoots non-lethal projectiles.

According to dispatch radio traffic, DeLong had reported that Delgado was “very non-compliant” and had been making obscene gestures toward officers.

“I think the gun’s in his back pocket,” DeLong radioed to dispatch at one point.

RELATED: It's Not Just Minneapolis That Is Preparing for Unrest as Derek Chauvin Trial Draws to a Close

An ambulance was called and by 9:48 a.m., officers were performing CPR on Delgado, who died of a single gunshot wound, police said.

DeLong is on paid administrative leave, authorities said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







More Arrests Made as Rioters Calling for Total Abolition of Police Target Portland Businesses
Former Vice President Walter Mondale Dies at 93
Republican Congressman Announces His Resignation
NASA Celebrates Historic 'Wright Brothers Moment' on Mars
US Gov't Issues Warning About Treadmill After Child's Death, Dozens of Injuries
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×