Parler Share
News
booking photos of Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman
This May 30, 2020, combination of booking photos provided by the United States Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York shows Colinford Mattis, left, and Urooj Rahman, both Brooklyn attorneys. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP)

Attorney Involved in Police Firebombing Sentenced to 1 Year and 1 Day in Prison

 By The Associated Press  January 26, 2023 at 7:24pm
Parler Share

A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison.

Colinford Mattis, appearing in federal court, was also ordered to pay just over $30,000 to the New York Police Department for the destroyed vehicle.

An attorney for Mattis declined to comment.

Mattis is expected to start his sentence in March.

Mattis and Urooj Rahman were arrested May 30, 2020, as demonstrations and protests raged over the killing of Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Trending:
Watch: Farmers May Have Figured Out Exactly What's Causing the Egg Shortage - Was This Intentional?

According to video footage, Rahman threw an incendiary device into the parked police vehicle, setting its console ablaze and causing severe damage.

Mattis was driving the minivan they were in when police arrested them, and authorities said they found a lighter, a Bud Light beer bottle filled with toilet paper and a gasoline tank in the back.

They said Mattis bought the gasoline.

Initially, the two lawyers had faced much more severe charges and possible years-long prison sentences, but prosecutors reduced the charges and they pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Should Colinford Mattis have received a longer prison sentence?

Federal authorities had asked for Mattis to be sentenced to between 18 to 24 months in prison. Both Mattis and Rahman have been disbarred.

Rahman was sentenced in November to 15 months in prison.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Emmy Award-Winning Basketball Broadcaster Dies at Age 82
Attorney Involved in Police Firebombing Sentenced to 1 Year and 1 Day in Prison
Two Days After Being Booted from House Intel Committee, Adam Schiff Announces His Ambitious Next Move - A Senate Run
'A Thing of Madness': Deadly Church Attack Being Investigated as Possible Act of Terrorism
Democratic Congressman Admits His Speech Was Written by Artificial Intelligence
See more...

Conversation