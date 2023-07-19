Share
News
Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14, 2022.
Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 14, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite - File / AP)

Attorneys for Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker Say Trial Must Be Moved

 By The Associated Press  July 19, 2023 at 3:47am
Share

Lawyers for the man charged in last year’s attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband want his federal trial to be moved out of San Francisco, saying intense publicity means he won’t get a fair trial.

David DePape is set to appear in federal court Wednesday. His lawyers will ask the judge to move the trial to the city of Eureka, California. The federal trial is set to start Nov. 13.

His federal public defenders, Jodi Linker and Angela Chuang, say media attention on the case in the San Francisco Bay Area has tainted the pool of jurors. They said a survey they commissioned shows many potential jurors already believe he is guilty of the crimes and would be unable to change their minds.

Prosecutors say DePape broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home on Oct. 28 seeking to kidnap the former speaker — who was out of town — and instead beat her 83-year-old husband with a hammer. The violence sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member. He also pleaded not guilty to state charges, including attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He remains jailed without bail. The state trial hasn’t been scheduled.

Trending:
Ex-Secret Service Agent Getting Texts from Former Colleagues: 'They Know Exactly' Who Brought Cocaine to WH

Linker and Chuang also said they fear potential jurors in San Francisco could be biased against DePape because Nancy Pelosi, who has represented the city in Congress since 1987, remains a popular figure in the Bay Area.

They said Bay Area media outlets have extensively covered the case and played video footage of the assault on Paul Pelosi, the 911 call, and a police interview of DePape shortly after his arrest.

Footage of the attack was released to the public in January after a California judge denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Attorneys for Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker Say Trial Must Be Moved
North Korea Takes US Citizen Captive After Demilitarized Zone Incident
Russian Fighter Jet Buzzes Dangerously Close to US Warplane, Putting Lives in Jeopardy
Meta Faces Whopping Six-Figure Daily Fine Until It Takes Action to Comply with Law
Princess Diana's Iconic Garment Goes Up for Auction, Expected to Bring Small Fortune
See more...

Conversation