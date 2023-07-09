A cruise ship that slammed into a pier in San Francisco on Thursday, with more than 3,000 passengers and over 1,000 crew members aboard, is now scheduled to leave Sunday, but there is some uncertainty.

“I see a big hole in the boat that’s supposed to leave tomorrow at four,” passenger Shannon Puuohau said on Saturday, according to KTVU-TV in Oakland.

“I’m a little nervous. I didn’t realize what it looks like. I thought it was finished, and we were ready to go.”

“There’s still a hole in the ship.” Princess Cruises says the Ruby Princess will leave for Alaska Sunday at 4pm, adding the ship has been repaired. That’s not what people are seeing. Passengers have a decision to make. Will they stay or will they go. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/8rglm5RrBa — Dave Detling (@DaveKTVU) July 8, 2023

On Thursday, the Ruby Princess “made unexpected contact with the dock at Pier 27” at the port of San Francisco, Princess Cruises said in a statement, according to CNN.

“There were no injuries, and at no time were any guests or crew in danger,” the company said.

“I noticed we were spinning pretty quick, to be that close to the dock,” passenger Paul Zasso said. “I was mid-ship, portside, looked out the window, and we smacked into the dock.”

There were 3,328 passengers aboard the Ruby Princess, along with 1,159 crew members, according to KRON-TV.

On Thursday, the ship was ending a 10-day cruise to Alaska and back and was supposed to start its next trip the same day, CNN reported. However, that has not happened.

#BREAKING Ruby Princess cruise ship won’t depart SF ‘til 7/9 due to ongoing repairs. https://t.co/xuxVwo9N2R pic.twitter.com/g4NIo0IjSU — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) July 7, 2023

According to KTVU, guests can get a full refund and get half off their next cruise or take what has become a seven-day cruise and get a 75 percent refund, with 75 percent off their next cruise.

Shirley Bartel is going to go ahead with her trip.

“Why not? We paid for this one, and now we’re going to get paid for the next one. I have full faith we’ll be safe,” she said.

But for some, the wait is tiring.

“It’s only been a day, so everyone’s okay at this point, but I think people are getting antsy and ready to go,” passenger Anita Lawhon said, according to KGO-TV, adding that eating is about the only activity taking place aboard the ship.

The Coast Guard says it is monitoring repairs.

“Our main concern is the vessel able to transport passengers and operate safety,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Levi Read said.

Passenger Dan Faltings was not fully convinced.

“They do say work is being done, but I am standing above the hole. I can’t see the hole, but I do know nothing is going on with it,” he said.

“I feel like if we’re still here tomorrow, I’m going to be at guest services asking for my money back and get off this boat,” he said.

