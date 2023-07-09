Share
News
The Ruby Princess cruise ship begins her departure from Port Kembla in Australia on April 23, 2020.
The Ruby Princess cruise ship begins her departure from Port Kembla in Australia on April 23, 2020. (James D. Morgan / Getty Images)

Ship Carrying 4,000 People Crashes at San Francisco Pier

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2023 at 5:30am
Share

A cruise ship that slammed into a pier in San Francisco on Thursday, with more than 3,000 passengers and over 1,000 crew members aboard, is now scheduled to leave Sunday, but there is some uncertainty.

“I see a big hole in the boat that’s supposed to leave tomorrow at four,” passenger Shannon Puuohau said on Saturday, according to KTVU-TV in Oakland.

“I’m a little nervous. I didn’t realize what it looks like. I thought it was finished, and we were ready to go.”

Trending:
IRS Quietly Changes Rule That Could Impact Your Children's Inheritance

On Thursday, the Ruby Princess “made unexpected contact with the dock at Pier 27” at the port of San Francisco, Princess Cruises said in a statement, according to CNN.

“There were no injuries, and at no time were any guests or crew in danger,” the company said.

“I noticed we were spinning pretty quick, to be that close to the dock,” passenger Paul Zasso said. “I was mid-ship, portside, looked out the window, and we smacked into the dock.”

Would you go on a cruise?

There were 3,328 passengers aboard the Ruby Princess, along with 1,159 crew members, according to KRON-TV.

On Thursday, the ship was ending a 10-day cruise to Alaska and back and was supposed to start its next trip the same day, CNN reported. However, that has not happened.

According to KTVU, guests can get a full refund and get half off their next cruise or take what has become a seven-day cruise and get a 75 percent refund, with 75 percent off their next cruise.

Shirley Bartel is going to go ahead with her trip.

Related:
Doctors Dislodge Horrifying Organism Stuck in Man's Throat - It Refused to Come Out

“Why not? We paid for this one, and now we’re going to get paid for the next one. I have full faith we’ll be safe,” she said.

But for some, the wait is tiring.

“It’s only been a day, so everyone’s okay at this point, but I think people are getting antsy and ready to go,” passenger Anita Lawhon said, according to KGO-TV, adding that eating is about the only activity taking place aboard the ship.

The Coast Guard says it is monitoring repairs.

“Our main concern is the vessel able to transport passengers and operate safety,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Levi Read said.

Passenger Dan Faltings was not fully convinced.

“They do say work is being done, but I am standing above the hole. I can’t see the hole, but I do know nothing is going on with it,” he said.

“I feel like if we’re still here tomorrow, I’m going to be at guest services asking for my money back and get off this boat,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Ship Carrying 4,000 People Crashes at San Francisco Pier
Deputy Press Sec Puzzles Experts After Odd Response to Question About Cocaine in the WH
NYC Mayor Busted, Truth Comes Out on Pic of Fallen Cop He Claims to Have Carried for over 30 Years: Report
Alert: New Threads App Secretly Collects All Your Highly Sensitive Data – Even Search History
Biden Repeats 'Misleading' Claim That Even Left-Leading WaPo Has Called Him On – 'Bottomless Pinocchio'
See more...

Conversation