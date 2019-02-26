SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Auriemma to miss 2nd consecutive game due to illness

Connecticut associate head coach Chris Dailey, right, gives orders to Crystal Dangerfield during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Head coach Geno Auriemma missed the game due to illness. (AP Photo/Dave Crenshaw)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 8:49am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 8:59am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma says he will miss his second consecutive game with a stomach virus.

The second-ranked Huskies (25-2, 13-0 American Athletic Conference) face Wichita State on the road Tuesday night.

The Hall of Famer issued a statement saying he expects to be back on the sideline Saturday for the Huskies final home game of the season against Houston.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will lead the team in Auriemma’s absence. Dailey guided the team to a 68-49 win at Tulsa on Sunday. She has an 8-0 record in games that Auriemma has missed during his 34-year career at UConn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Russia’s ex-cyber security chief gets 22-year sentence
US general says no military threat on southern border
Ex-NBA player Bibby faces allegations of sexual misconduct
Auriemma to miss 2nd consecutive game due to illness
US appeals court blesses AT&T’s $81B merger with Time Warner
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×