Share
Fact Check
Premium
A couple signs their wedding certificate.
Premium
A couple signs their wedding certificate. (Kobus Louw / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Do 50 Percent of Marriages Really End in Divorce?

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 26, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

You’ve heard it before, you’ll hear it again. It’s the most common argument against marrying and settling down. And, according to everyone who parrots it, it’s science.

But is it true?

The argument I cite is the percentage of marriages that end in divorce: namely, 50 percent. Give or take, that’s always what gets cited. It’s a nice, round number, and it’s scary.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Fact Check: Do 50 Percent of Marriages Really End in Divorce?
Historic Poll Devastates Democrats: Worst Voter Approval Rating in 35 Years
Breaking: DOJ Offered Ghislaine Maxwell Partial Immunity to Get to Bottom of Epstein List
Angry Atheists Pounce After Florida's New Ed Commissioner Sends Much Needed Message About God and Kids on Day 1
Priceless: Official Democratic X Account Tweets Out Humiliating Image, Forced to Delete in Complete Embarrassment
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation