Premium
Fact Check: Do 50 Percent of Marriages Really End in Divorce?
Advertisement - story continues below
You’ve heard it before, you’ll hear it again. It’s the most common argument against marrying and settling down. And, according to everyone who parrots it, it’s science.
But is it true?
The argument I cite is the percentage of marriages that end in divorce: namely, 50 percent. Give or take, that’s always what gets cited. It’s a nice, round number, and it’s scary.
Read the Rest — Subscribe NowYou've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Already a subscriber?
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.
Advertisement