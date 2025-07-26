Fact Check: Do 50 Percent of Marriages Really End in Divorce?

You’ve heard it before, you’ll hear it again. It’s the most common argument against marrying and settling down. And, according to everyone who parrots it, it’s science.

But is it true?

The argument I cite is the percentage of marriages that end in divorce: namely, 50 percent. Give or take, that’s always what gets cited. It’s a nice, round number, and it’s scary.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.