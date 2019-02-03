SECTIONS
Authorities: MMA fighter suspected of killing two people captured after escaping from prisoner transport van in Texas

By AP Reports
at 4:33pm
CONROE, Texas (AP) — Authorities: MMA fighter suspected of killing two people captured after escaping from prisoner transport van in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

