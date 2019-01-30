Ball gowns galore: London’s V&A Museum stages new Dior show

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — After the smashing success of its Alexander McQueen show, London’s V&A Museum is looking to draw big crowds with another major fashion exhibition — this time focusing on Christian Dior.

Billed as the largest and most comprehensive museum display ever staged in Britain on the revered French fashion house, the V&A exhibit opening Saturday traces the influence of Dior over seven decades and showcases dozens of spectacular couture gowns.

First to greet visitors is a 1947 suit highlighting the designer’s “New Look” — an exaggerated hourglass silhouette that immediately made its mark in fashion.

The exhibition is based on a 2017 Dior show in Paris, but it’s expanded with a section on Dior in Britain. Among the highlights: a voluminous gown worn by Princess Margaret for her 21st birthday celebrations in 1951.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.