SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR To Ban Confederate Flags

In this July 4, 2015, file photo, Confederate and American flags fly on top of motor homes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.Phelan M. Ebenhack / APIn this July 4, 2015, file photo, Confederate and American flags fly on top of motor homes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP)

By AP Reports
Published June 9, 2020 at 1:53pm
Print

The familiar scene of Confederate flags waved by fans at NASCAR tracks could soon be a relic of racing’s good ol’ boy roots.

Bubba Wallace — the lone black driver in the sport — this week declared it is time for the stock car series with deep ties to the South to ban the flag at its properties and formally distance itself from what for millions is an unwelcome symbol of slavery and racism.

The signs are everywhere that NASCAR could do so.

As the nation grapples with social unrest largely tied to the death of George Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis, the predominantly white field of drivers united for a video promoting social change.

TRENDING: Kayleigh McEnany, WH Slap Down AOC's 'Racist' Attack on Press Secretary

A black NASCAR official took a knee before Sunday’s race near Atlanta in what may have been a first and the governing body vowed to do a better job of addressing racial injustice.

Wallace, who wore a black T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” at Sunday’s race, seized the moment and issued his clearest comments yet on the often thorny nature of race and racing: “My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags.”

The 26-year-old Alabama native, who finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500, has pushed NASCAR to the verge of issuing a ban of the Confederate flag whether part of its fan base agrees or not.

“There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events to have a good time with their family that feels some type of way about something they have seen, an object they have seen flying,” Wallace told CNN.

RELATED: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Slams Door on Fans at Brickyard

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

NASCAR has been more open in recent times to the eradication of the Confederate flag, though it stopped short Tuesday of making any final decision on its fate.

NASCAR in 2015 asked fans to “refrain from displaying the Confederate Flag at our facilities and NASCAR events.”

Not everyone obliged and fans staunchly defended their Confederate flags and raised them from their RVs.

But as Confederate monuments are toppled around the South, those fans may have run out of time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR To Ban Confederate Flags
Defund Police Movement Spurned on Both Sides of the Aisle
Trump Set To Resume Rallies, Jump-Start Campaign
GOP Lawmakers Won't Let RNC Ditch North Carolina Without a Fight
Pandemic Did Nothing To Shake America's Trust in Private Health Care, Poll Finds
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×