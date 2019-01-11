Benched! Caps’ Ovechkin flips 6-foot-9 Chara over boards

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BOSTON (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin put Zdeno Chara in unfamiliar territory early in a game Thursday night between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins.

Chara, the NHL’s tallest player ever at 6-foot-9, was flipped head over heels into the Capitals’ bench on a shove from the 6-3 Ovechkin late in the first period.

The TD Garden crowd gasped, but play continued and there was no immediate on-ice retaliation. The Bruins captain tumbled back onto the ice quickly and rejoined the play.

The 41-year-old Chara has made a name for himself delivering bruising hits.

Washington led 1-0 after one period after Jakub Vrana’s early breakaway goal.

