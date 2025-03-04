Share
News
Chloe Cole is recognized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a joint session for his State of the State speech in Tallahassee, Florida, on March 7, 2023.
Chloe Cole is recognized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a joint session for his State of the State speech in Tallahassee, Florida, on March 7, 2023. (Phil Sears / AP)

Shocking Study Claiming Trans Surgery Radically Increases Mental Health Problems Immediately Attacked

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 4, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

A new study showed that self-described transgender people who had so-called “gender-affirming surgery” experienced worse mental health outcomes relative to other gender dysphoric people who did not have the surgery.

The new study, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine on Feb. 25, said that those who underwent the procedures had an “elevated risk of mental health disorders” such as “depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance use disorder.”

The researchers added that “the heightened risk of mental health issues post-surgery was particularly pronounced among individuals undergoing feminizing transition compared to masculinizing transition.”

Colin Wright, the editor-in-chief of Reality’s Last Stand and a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, noted that the authors strangely recommended additional “gender-sensitive mental health support” rather than simply questioning “the medical legitimacy of performing ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries given the significantly worse mental health outcomes among recipients.”


Wright observed from the study that males with gender dysphoria who received the surgeries had 35.6 percent higher suicidal ideation, 120 percent higher depression, 130 percent higher substance abuse disorder, and 388 percent higher anxiety than those who did not.

Benjamin Ryan, a health and science reporter at The New York Times, then spotlighted some limitations from the study.

In particular, he noted that the study looked at the records of adults with gender dysphoria who received the surgeries but who had no mental health diagnoses beforehand and compared that to those who had diagnoses two years later.

Are you surprised that they’re now showing brutal mental illness associated with trans surgeries?

“I find it curious that many people with gender dysphoria would not at least qualify for other MH diagnoses,” he said. “So that immediately makes me wonder about the validity of these findings.”

“And as the paper suggests, it’s possible that after people had surgeries, their gender dysphoria improved and/or they started focusing on other MH issues, which could lead their care providers to input other MH diagnoses into their chart,” he added.

However, Wright in his post, highlighted a portion of the study that explained what Ryan took issue with: “By excluding patients with documented pre-existing mental health diagnoses, this study sought to ensure that identified mental health outcomes likely represented new or emergent conditions rather than pre-existing disorders.”

And Chloe Cole, an outspoken detransitioner who underwent “gender-affirming” surgery as a youth, affirmed the outcome of the study from her own experiences.

Related:
Pentagon Memo: All Transgender Troops to Be Identified Within 30 Days and Separated from the Military

“Removing my breasts to pretend being a boy did not, in fact improve my mental health,” she reacted.

“According to this study, I am far from alone.”


Common sense would indeed side with Cole’s conclusion.

It’s hard to imagine that removing healthy body parts in alignment with one’s delusion, rather than addressing the delusion itself, would meaningfully improve mental health issues.

That doesn’t even get into the sexual perversion that leads at least some self-described transgender people to have so-called gender transitions.

There are also people out there who have serious delusions leading them to believe that they should not have as many limbs.

If a doctor therefore chops off their legs, he would not be acting with mercy, but would be engaged in the worst form of cruelty.

In the same way that actual mercy would look like dealing with the false belief that they should not have any limbs, if we want to show actual mercy toward self-described transgender people, we would not affirm their false “gender identity,” but would affirm that they are indeed members of the sex in which God created them.

Along with detransitioners like Cole, we must also have the courage to say that aloud.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Shocking Study Claiming Trans Surgery Radically Increases Mental Health Problems Immediately Attacked
Mexico 'Seeks to Extinguish' US Second Amendment in Bizarre Supreme Court Battle
Trump Shuts Down Ukraine Aid as Zelenskyy's Oval Office Gambit Continues to Backfire
Haitian Man Who Was Flown Into US by Biden Admin Charged with Gruesome Murders of Children and Elderly Woman
College Republicans Club Invites Andrew Tate to Speak, Gets Rightfully Destroyed
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation