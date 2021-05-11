News
Biden Expected to Nominate Rahm Emanuel for High-Profile Overseas Post

The Associated PressMay 11, 2021 at 9:30am
President Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Japan, according to a person familiar with the president’s decision.

The person, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, said the White House plans to announce Emanuel’s nomination later this month.

Emanuel is a former three-term congressman who served as Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff and as a senior advisor in Bill Clinton’s administration.

Biden had considered naming Emanuel to serve as his transportation secretary but ultimately passed him over in the face of fierce opposition from some in the liberal wing of the Democratic Party.

The White House declined to comment.

In selecting Emanuel to serve as his chief envoy to Japan, Biden will reward an informal advisor to his campaign and a significant force in Democratic Party politics for much of the last three decades with one of the highest-profile ambassadorial roles.

Emanuel, if confirmed by the Senate, could be in place in Tokyo ahead of the Summer Olympics.

Conversation