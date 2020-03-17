SECTIONS
News
Print

Joe Biden Goes Under Secret Service Protection

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at the Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio, on March 10, 2020.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at the Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio, on March 10, 2020. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published March 17, 2020 at 7:51am
Print

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been repeatedly accosted by protesters on the campaign trail, is receiving U.S. Secret Service protection beginning this week, the agency said.

Biden made the request earlier this month after a handful of testy interactions with protesters at recent campaign events.

In one instance, two protesters rushed a stage in Los Angeles and came within a few feet of Biden during a Super Tuesday victory speech.

Biden’s wife, Jill, and several staff members, including one trained security officer employed by the campaign, restrained the women and carried them from the stage.

Neither the former vice president nor his wife was hurt.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: A New Donald Trump Is Emerging in Coronavirus Battle

The leading candidates in the 2012 and 2016 presidential contests had Secret Service protection by this point in those races.

Neither Biden nor Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had requested protection until now. Sanders still has not made a request.

Do you think Biden needs Secret Service protection?

The Secret Service protects, by statute, the president and vice president and their families, as well as some other senior government officials.

It is also authorized to provide protection to major-party presidential candidates, an authority granted after the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

The process for assigning a security detail to a candidate generally requires that campaigns initiate the request for protection. The Secret Service does a threat assessment and consults with Department of Homeland Security officials and a congressional commission made up of the majority and minority leaders of both chambers, plus another member. The ultimate decision on whether to provide protection is made by DHS.

Earlier this month, Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana said the House Homeland Security Committee had asked the Secret Service to provide protection to all remaining major presidential candidates.

Richmond, one of Biden’s campaign co-chairmen, said members of Congress were “very worried” about the March 3 episode, when the protesters rushed the stage at the Biden speech in California.

RELATED: Georgia Becomes 2nd State To Postpone Primary Due to Coronavirus

At an event in New Hampshire, a man approached Biden from behind. When the man tried to interrupt Biden, Biden’s wife put her arms around the man, turned him around and helped push him away.

Biden isn’t the only candidate to have been accosted at a campaign event. Topless demonstrators crashed a Sanders rally in Nevada in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Joe Biden Goes Under Secret Service Protection
Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving the New England Patriots
Hollywood Star Idris Elba Announces He Has Coronavirus
Trump Urges Americans To Stop Hoarding: 'Just Relax'
Ex-Florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum Announces He's Going to Rehab After Hotel Incident
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×