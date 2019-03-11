SECTIONS
Blacks, Hispanics breathe more pollution than they make

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 12:16pm
Modified March 11, 2019 at 12:22pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says African-Americans and Hispanics breathe in far more deadly air pollution than they are responsible for making.

The study looks at who is exposed to fine particle pollution and how much different races are responsible for the pollution based on their buying, driving and living habits. That type of pollution kills about 100,000 Americans a year.

Scientists calculate that Hispanics on average breathe in 63 percent more of the pollution than they make. For African-Americans the figure is 56 percent.

On the other hand, non-Hispanic whites on average are exposed to 17 percent less air pollution than they make.

Study co-author Jason Hill of the University of Minnesota says it is all about fairness.

The study is in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

