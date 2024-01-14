Share
Boeing 737 Model Forced to Turn Back After Disturbing Find on the Cockpit Window

 By The Associated Press  January 14, 2024 at 12:48am
An All Nippon Airways domestic flight turned back to Japan’s northern airport of Sapporo after a crack was found on the cockpit window, according to the airline and media reports.

ANA Flight 1182 was en route to Toyama airport in central Japan on Saturday but had to return to the New Chitose airport for repairs, the airline said. There were no reports of injuries among the 65 people on board.

The crack was found on one of the cockpit windows and the cause is under investigation, according to local media reports.

The plane involved is a Boeing 737-800 — a different model from the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet that is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

A plug covering a spot left for an emergency door tore off an Alaska Airlines plane as it flew 16,000 feet above Oregon on Jan. 5, leaving a hole in the plane.

