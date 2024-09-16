Share
News
Jacob Bustad, a machinist who has worked for Boeing for 14 years, holds up a fist to passing drivers as union members work the picket line after voting to reject a contract offer and go on strike on Sunday near the company's factory in Everett, Washington.
Jacob Bustad, a machinist who has worked for Boeing for 14 years, holds up a fist to passing drivers as union members work the picket line after voting to reject a contract offer and go on strike on Sunday near the company's factory in Everett, Washington. (Lindsey Wasson / AP)

Boeing Outlines Multiple Immediate Cutbacks

 By The Associated Press and    September 16, 2024 at 10:17am
Share

Boeing plans to freeze hiring and reduce travel and is considering temporary layoffs to save cash during the factory workers’ strike that began last week, the company told employees Monday.

The company said moves, which include reduced spending on suppliers, were necessary because “our business is in a difficult period.”

Chief Financial Officer Brian West detailed 10 immediate cutbacks in a memo to employees. They include a freeze on hiring across all levels, pausing pay increases for promotions, and stopping all travel that is not critical.

“We are also considering the difficult step of temporary furloughs for many employees, managers and executives in the coming weeks,” West said.

West said Boeing‘s business is in a difficult spot, and “This strike jeopardizes our recovery in a significant way.”

Trending:
CNN Data Analyst Reports Why Swift Endorsement May Have to Matter for Dems -- And It's Bad News for Kamala

About 33,000 workers represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers began a strike early Friday. The walkout came after workers rejected an offer with pay raises of 25 percent over four years.

Boeing has lost more than $25 billion since the start of 2019, and burned through $4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2024 alone as it stood poised to post another money-losing year.

Stephanie Pope, the head of Boeing’s commercial-airplanes division, cited the company’s $60 billion in total debt in urging blue-collar workers to accept the contract offer last week. She called it the best offer Boeing had ever made — and it was endorsed by the union’s local president and negotiators.

But workers who have spoken out before and since the Thursday strike vote said they want raises totaling at least 40 percent and the restoration of bonuses that Boeing proposes to eliminate.

Additional cost-cutting moves spelled out in the chief financial officer’s memo included eliminating first- and business-class service for anyone who does travel, and stopping spending on outside consultants.

West also said Boeing plans to make “significant reductions in supplier expenditures” and will stop most supplier purchase orders related to the 737, 767 and 777 airplane models.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Boeing Outlines Multiple Immediate Cutbacks
Betting on US Elections Halted Hours After Judge's Order Allows Political Gambling Site to Go Live
Boar's Head Closing US Plant Tied to Deadly Outbreak, Will Permanently Discontinue Product
Astronauts Left Stuck in Space Release First Public Comment Since Rejecting Boeing's Return Capsule as Too Risky
High School Football Games Canceled as Police Hunt for Gunman Nears Second Week
See more...




Trump Says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Are to Blame for Latest Assassination Attempt: 'They Are the Real Threat'
Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Met with Members of Congress in 2023: Report
Trump Reportedly Set to Do What Kamala Harris Won't - Visit Springfield, Ohio
Boeing Outlines Multiple Immediate Cutbacks
NBC Accused of Hitting 'a New Despicable Low' with 'Disgraceful' Coverage of Trump Assassination Attempt
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation