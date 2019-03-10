SECTIONS
Bolton: Trump would be ‘pretty disappointed’ at Kim test

This image provided by Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North via a satellite image from CNES which was captured on March 6, 2019, shows the Sohae Satellite Launch Facility in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. North Korea is restoring facilities at the long-range rocket launch, which it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps, according to foreign experts and a South Korean lawmaker who was briefed by Seoul's spy service. The finding follows a high-stakes nuclear summit last week between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump that ended without any agreement. Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 7:03am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 7:07am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — The top national security adviser says President Donald Trump would be “pretty disappointed” if North Korea were to launch a new rocket or missile test, as some experts believe he could be preparing to do.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” John Bolton would not confirm reports based on commercial satellite imagery that North Korea is making moves, saying he’d rather not go into specifics.

But he says the U.S. government is watching North Korea “constantly,” and that, “Nothing in the proliferation game surprises me anymore.”

He also says Trump would “be pretty disappointed if Kim Jong Un went ahead and did something like that” after he vowed not to at a summit in Vietnam.

The new activity was detected at a North Korean missile research center and long-range rocket site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

