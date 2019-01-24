Bomb explodes in Syrian capital, damage but no fatalities

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media reports that a bomb has exploded in the capital Damascus causing property damage but no casualties.

Syrian TV said the explosive was placed inside a car in the Adawi neighborhood. The Russian Embassy is located several hundred meters (yards) away.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Thursday’s bombing comes two days after an explosion at a busy intersection in the coastal city of Latakia that killed a civilian and wounded 14 others.

Last week, a bomb also exploded in Damascus without inflicting casualties.

The Syrian capital has been relatively safe since government forces captured last year all rebel-held neighborhoods and suburbs of Damascus.

