News
Bomb Threat Made on Portland Federal Buildings Amid Ongoing Violence

In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter protesters gather at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a threat of violence was reported, officials said on Aug. 21, 2020.

By The Associated Press
Published August 21, 2020 at 12:13pm
At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday.

The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials.

A number of federal offices in the area have been closed because of the threat, the officials said. The officials could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement.

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area, according to the court’s website.

Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent riots last month.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Portland nightly since the the death of George Floyd in May and clashed repeatedly with federal agents dispatched to protect the courthouse.

The FBI’s statement said: “If we develop information indicating a credible threat, we will notify the public.”

Agitators this week have focused their ire on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland.

Do you believe the bomb threat is connected to the protests?

A group of about 100 late Thursday and early Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

Agents set off smoke or tear gas to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian reported. Three people were arrested, police said in their statement.

It wasn’t clear if that building was included in the alleged threat or if the threat was connected in any way to those protests.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
