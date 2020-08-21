SECTIONS
Portland Mob Targets ICE Agents with Rocks, Lasers

Protesters confront federal officers outside of the ICE building in Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, August 19, 2020.Sean Meagher / APProtesters confront federal officers outside of the ICE building in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 19, 2020. (Sean Meagher / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 21, 2020 at 5:58am
Protesters in Portland, Oregon, have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months, officials said Friday.

A group around 100 people gathered late Thursday night and sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents, and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

“To those near SW Bancroft St and S Bond Ave,” police tweeted early Friday morning, “This gathering has been declared an unlawful assembly.

"You are ordered to disperse immediately."

“You are ordered to disperse immediately.”

The federal agents set off smoke and tear gas and used crowd-control munitions to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian reported.

Three people were arrested, according to the police statement.

Do you think Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will ever take back control of his city?

The violence came a day after protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July, in a demonstration that also targeted the ICE building.

“After several such rounds, officers used stun grenades and gas about midnight to break up the crowd,” The Oregonian reported.

Two people were arrested and several officers suffered minor injuries.

Violent demonstrations have occurred in Oregon’s largest city for more than two months after a police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

On Thursday, police released information that showed during more than 80 nights of protests in Portland, authorities declared riots about 17 times and arrested about 500 people.

The riot declarations allowed police to use tear gas, flash-bang grenades and other non-lethal weapons to try to break up crowds.

Portland police define riots as events “when six or more persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm, excluding persons who are engaged in passive resistance,” The Oregonian reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





