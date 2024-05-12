Share
MLB Manager, Bench Coach Ejected from Series Finale Over Blown Calls

 By The Associated Press  May 12, 2024 at 12:25pm
St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected from Sunday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after the Cardinals successfully challenged two separate calls at first base.

The first replay challenge turned a fielder’s choice into an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the second.

First-base umpire Sean Barber had ruled that Milwaukee’s Brice Turang was safe at first, but replays showed the throw from shortstop Brandon Crawford beat him to the bag.

In the top of the third, Barber ruled that St. Louis’ Iván Herrera was out at first on an apparent inning-ending double play.

The Cardinals challenged the call again, and replays showed Herrera was safe at first, turning the double play into a fielder’s choice.

Descalso and Marmol argued about the two missed initial calls and were ejected by home plate umpire Alan Porter.

The ejections came with the Cardinals trailing 3-1.

Hitting coach Turner Ward was managing the team for the rest of the game, which the Cardinals won 4-3.

Was ejecting these two a good call?

This has been a frustrating weekend in Milwaukee for Marmol and the last-place Cardinals, who entered Sunday having lost seven straight games to fall nine games behind the NL Central-leading Brewers.

The Brewers were attempting to complete a four-game sweep of the Cardinals for the third time in franchise history.

The Cardinals were at risk of getting swept in a four-game series for the first time since June 2021.

