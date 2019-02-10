Brandon Maxwell’s mom joins him for his NY Fashion Week bow

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tears flowed at the New York Fashion Week show of Brandon Maxwell when his mom accompanied him on the runway for his bow.

Pam Woolley has had a rough go of it lately. She was diagnosed with breast cancer after her son’s show last season. This time around, he dedicated the show to her and strong women everywhere.

His collection ranged from pantsuits with plunging necklines to full-bodied skirts that sweep to the ground and cinch at the waist. Many were black and white or monochrome.

Bella Hadid walked in a satin white dress that zipped in the front to reveal a white turtleneck. Of the 35 looks, only six were in color.

