Brandon Maxwell’s mom joins him for his NY Fashion Week bow

Ashley Graham, from left, Karlie Kloss and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the NYFW Fall/Winter 2019 Brandon Maxwell fashion show at Hotel Pennsylvania on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published at 3:32pm
Modified February 10, 2019 at 3:34pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Tears flowed at the New York Fashion Week show of Brandon Maxwell when his mom accompanied him on the runway for his bow.

Pam Woolley has had a rough go of it lately. She was diagnosed with breast cancer after her son’s show last season. This time around, he dedicated the show to her and strong women everywhere.

His collection ranged from pantsuits with plunging necklines to full-bodied skirts that sweep to the ground and cinch at the waist. Many were black and white or monochrome.

Bella Hadid walked in a satin white dress that zipped in the front to reveal a white turtleneck. Of the 35 looks, only six were in color.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

