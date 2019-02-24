Brow pledges to be most pro-union 2020 candidate if he runs

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrat Sherrod Brown is bringing his pro-worker message to Las Vegas casino workers who are members of what’s considered Nevada’s most powerful labor union.

Brown is eyeing a run for the White House in 2020 and said Saturday that if he runs, he’ll be the most pro-union candidate in the field.

His visit with members of the Culinary Union Saturday kicked off his trip to the early Western caucus state.

The Ohio senator is the first potential contender to hold an event with the heavily Latino-union though other potential and announced 2020 contenders have had private meetings with union leaders in recent months.

Brown is scheduled to meet with Nevada Democrats at a brewery in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson later Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.