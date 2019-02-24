SECTIONS
Brow pledges to be most pro-union 2020 candidate if he runs

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 5:13pm
Modified February 23, 2019 at 5:16pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrat Sherrod Brown is bringing his pro-worker message to Las Vegas casino workers who are members of what’s considered Nevada’s most powerful labor union.

Brown is eyeing a run for the White House in 2020 and said Saturday that if he runs, he’ll be the most pro-union candidate in the field.

His visit with members of the Culinary Union Saturday kicked off his trip to the early Western caucus state.

The Ohio senator is the first potential contender to hold an event with the heavily Latino-union though other potential and announced 2020 contenders have had private meetings with union leaders in recent months.

Brown is scheduled to meet with Nevada Democrats at a brewery in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson later Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

