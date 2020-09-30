Login
California Begins Process of Awarding Reparations to Black Americans

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy at the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2020.Carolyn Cole / Pool / AFP via Getty ImagesCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy at the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2020. (Carolyn Cole / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 30, 2020 at 3:15pm
California will develop a detailed plan for granting reparations to black Americans under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wednesday.

The law creates a nine-member task force to come up with proposals for how the state could provide reparations to black Americans, what form those reparations might take and who would be eligible to receive them.

The reparations would not be limited to slavery, but the law requires the task force to give special consideration for black people who are descendants of slaves.

The task force’s recommendations would not be binding. The task force must give a report to the state Legislature one year after its first meeting.

“This is not just about California, this is about making an impact, and a dent, across the rest of the country,” Newsom said moments after signing the bill during a ceremony broadcast on his YouTube channel.

Slavery was never legal in California. It entered the Union in 1850 as a free state.

But the state did let slave owners bring their slaves to California. The Legislature also passed a law making it legal to arrest runaway slaves and return them to their owners.

A similar proposal to study reparations for black Americans was first introduced in Congress in 1989.

It never passed, but Congress held a hearing on the proposal last year.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







