Protesters in Rochester, New York, chanted on Saturday “give us our s—” as unrest and calls for reparations in the city grow.

“If they don’t give us our s—, we’ll shut s— down!” a group of protesters chanted, video uploaded by Twitter user ScooterCasterNY showed.

One protester carried a burning object.

Demonstrators also chanted, “Who shut s— down? We shut s— down,” and, “Whose streets? Our streets,” according to the video.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

On Sunday, lawyer and activist Danielle Ponder spoke to demonstrators in front of the Rochester Public Safety Building, saying that reparations could decrease property crimes, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

“Why do we have property crimes? Because people are living in poverty,” Ponder said, according to the local outlet. “Because people are dealing with drug addictions. What if we had the drug rehabilitation centers that rich people have? …

“What if we gave reparations to the black community? What if we ensure everyone is making a living wage so they can take care of their children?”

Danielle Ponder is speaking now. pic.twitter.com/ig2rWsegEv — adria r. walker (@adriawalkr) September 7, 2020

Civil unrest in Rochester, New York has increased after a video recently surfaced showing the March death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died in police custody, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

Prude’s autopsy ruled his death to be a homicide by asphyxiation.

Some of the demonstrations in the city have turned violent, video showed.

Rioters intimidated outdoor restaurant patrons on Saturday, breaking tables and forcing diners to flee the area.

#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants”, tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests pic.twitter.com/oxmlZp526w — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) September 5, 2020

Demonstrators could be seen drinking diners’ beverages and breaking glass.

