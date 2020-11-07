Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Car Bomb Kills Prominent Afghan as Multiple Attacks Claim Victims Across Country

A bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghan television exploded on Nov. 7, 2020, killing the journalist and two other civilians, Kabul police said.APA bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghan television exploded on Nov. 7, 2020, killing the journalist and two other civilians, Kabul police said. (AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 7, 2020 at 12:37am
P Share Print

A bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghan television exploded early Saturday, killing the journalist and two other civilians, Kabul police said.

The death of Yama Siawash is being investigated, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

Siawash had recently begun working with Afghanistan’s Central Bank and was in a bank vehicle along with another senior employee, Ahmadullah Anas and the driver, Mohammad Amin.

All died in the explosion, Faramarz said.

According to initial reports, Siawash was near his home when the bomb attached to his car exploded. An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, said Siawash’s father and brother were the first to reach the vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

TRENDING: Rev. Franklin Graham Responds to Potential Efforts To 'Steal' the Election by 'the Enemies of God'

Rafi said all three of those killed were inside the car.

Siawash was a former TV presenter who anchored political programs on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV.

Separately on Saturday, a suicide attack in the southern Zabul province killed two civilians, according to police spokesman Hikmatullah Kochai. Acting on intelligence reports, Kochai said police intercepted the vehicle which was detonated by the bombers within.

More than one assailant was inside the vehicle, he said. Seven civilians were wounded in the attack.

In southern Kandahar, a flatbed carrying several farmers hit a roadside mine killing five and wounding at least two others, according to Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for the Kandahar provincial governor.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to negotiate an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan.

The two sides have made little progress.

Washington’s peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been pressing for an agreement on a reduction in violence or a ceasefire, which the Taliban has refused, saying a permanent truce would be part of the negotiations.

The talks were part of a negotiated agreement between the United States and the Taliban to allow U.S. and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.

RELATED: 22 Dead in Brutal Islamist Attack on Afghan University

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Car Bomb Kills Prominent Afghan as Multiple Attacks Claim Victims Across Country
Evangelical Voters Stick with President Trump, Hail Conservative Success in Down-Ballot Races
Jacob Blake Reaches Plea Deal in Sex Assault Case
Portland Rejects Bid To Slash Millions More from Police Department
House Democrats Search for Answers After Election Day Hopes Go Up in Flames
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×