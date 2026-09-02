Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming has apologized for comments about the New York Yankees and the team’s players after he called for on-field violence during a Sunday game.

The remarks came during a 16-1 rout by the Bronx Bombers against the visiting Red Sox. During the eighth inning, with the score already 7-1, Flemming thought that Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was breaking the unwritten rules of the game by stealing second and third.

The stolen bases, while bringing his total to 40 for the season, did not sit well with the traditionalist Flemming, who called Chisholm a “bush league” player and urged the Red Sox to deck Austin Wells, who hit a home run after Chisholm’s stolen bases, then said he “should fight Chisholm.”

“Since I have been receiving nonstop calls and threats, I felt like it was important to hop back on here and say: My comments during yesterday’s broadcast crossed a line,” Flemming wrote in an apology on X. “I’m emotional and a fan at heart, and that bled into the broadcast.”

“I meant no disrespect to the Yankees players or organization. I could and should have used different words. These rivalry games get me fired up; I apologize for letting the emotion of the moment get the best of me.”

I meant no disrespect to the Yankees players or organization. I could and should have used different words. These rivalry games get me fired up; I apologize for letting the emotion of the moment get the best of me. — Will Flemming (@WillFlemming) August 31, 2026

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In the viral clip, Flemming said of Chisholm’s stolen bases that “Chisholm’s doing it again. This is what he does.”

Will Middlebrooks, his partner in the booth for WEEI radio, said that this was breaking the unwritten rules of the game, given that the Sox seemed to have waved “the white flag” and Chisholm was “padding” his stats.

“Wouldn’t you sort of like to see Morán drill Wells right here?” Flemming said, referring to Boston pitcher Jovani Morán.

Instead, it was Wells who drilled a homer. As Chisholm slowed down before he crossed home, Flemming said that Morán should instead “fight Chisholm.”

“I’m going to say it, he plays the game the wrong way,” Flemming added.

Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming says Boston’s pitcher should drill Austin Wells and fight Jazz Chisholm Jr. because he thinks Chisholm is a “bush league player” that “doesn’t play the game the right way” pic.twitter.com/wtXivJobxG — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 31, 2026

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone told reporters before the team played the Anaheim Angels in California on Monday night that the decision for Chisholm to steal the bases was in his hands, not the second baseman’s. He said that he made the call after he saw that the Sox infielders were not holding the speedster on the bag at either first or second base.

“I want to make sure it was important to know that this came from me,” Boone said, according to MLB.com. “I was not planning on running with that lead, had they played it straight. And I was pretty animated and vocal with their dugout just as far as if they weren’t going to play it straight, I wasn’t just going to sit back.”

He added that he had spoken with Flemming and the Red Sox announcer said he was sorry for the remarks.

“I talked to Will today and he did [apologize],” Boone said.

“So I appreciate that. I know him a little bit. I know his brother really well, and I’ve had nothing but good interactions with him and know he loves the game and understands, too, that he crossed the line. So again, for me, now that’s water under the bridge, and I certainly accept that apology and don’t really have any ill will towards that.”

Chisholm held no ill will either, although not for the same reason.

“I didn’t even know who that was until this morning,” Chisholm said of Flemming on Monday, according to Awful Announcing. “And I’m still not going to remember who he is after today.”

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